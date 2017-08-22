New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Verizon Introduces Three New Unlimited Data Plans, Limits Video Quality to 720p For All Customers
Verizon today split its unlimited talk, text, and data plan into three tiers: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Business Unlimited. The plans go into effect for new customers starting Wednesday, August 23.
Go Unlimited starts at $75 per month, which is $5 cheaper than the original Verizon Unlimited plan introduced in February. However, while Verizon Unlimited allowed for full HD video streaming, video quality on Go Unlimited is forcibly throttled to 480p, which Verizon and many other carriers refer to as DVD quality.
Go Unlimited customers can also experience reduced speeds if the network is congested at any time, rather than only after exceeding 22GB of data usage in a billing cycle. And while Mobile Hotspot is unlimited, tethering speeds are capped at a maximum of 600kbps from the very first kilobyte of usage.
The original Verizon Unlimited plan allows tethering at 4G LTE speeds for the first 10GB of data, with speeds reduced to 3G afterwards.
Beyond Unlimited starts at $85 per month, which is $5 more expensive than Verizon Unlimited. The plan includes unlimited tethering with the first 15GB of data at 4G LTE speeds, up from 10GB, but video quality is forcibly throttled to 720p quality on smartphones and 1080p quality on tablets.
Beyond Unlimited customers could experience reduced speeds at times of network congestion once they exceed 22GB in a billing cycle, in line with the original unlimited plan. Verizon increases that limit to 25GB for customers who sign a two-year contract when purchasing a new device.
Business Unlimited is designed for four or more lines and starts at $45/month/line. Each line could experience reduced speeds at times of network congestion after exceeding 22GB in a billing cycle, and video quality is throttled to 480p. Unlimited tethering is included with 4G LTE speeds for the first 10GB of data.
AutoPay and paperless billing must be enabled for all of the prices listed above, or else each plan costs $5 extra per month.
Verizon told The Verge that existing customers will be able to keep their current plan — including legacy ones. As a bonus, for existing customers on the original Verizon Unlimited plan introduced in February, Verizon is increasing the allowance for 4G LTE speeds while tethering from 10GB to 15GB at no charge.
However, the biggest kicker is that Verizon says, moving forward, HD video on all legacy plans will match Beyond Unlimited's HD quality. In other words, even grandfathered customers will soon be limited to video quality of 720p on smartphones and 1080p on tablets, which is sure to elicit some frustration.
"We're doing this to ensure all customers have a great experience on our network since there is no visible difference in quality on a smartphone or tablet when video is shown at higher resolutions," a Verizon spokesperson said.
As for the increased prices, Verizon says its unlimited data plan from February was an "introductory" price that was bound to increase eventually.
15 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Wow! Just Wow! Unlimitedly speechless.
15 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Good god you Americans are getting it in the #2 when it comes to mobile.
I get 200Mbps 4G/LTE unlimited for 34.99€ (~42$) / month with no throttling or data caps of any kind + unlimited calls + sms.
20 minutes ago at 08:47 am
Net neutrality anyone?
9 minutes ago at 08:58 am
It's also Free!*
*subject to $75 monthly maintenance fee
15 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Next year - to insure all customers have a great experience on the network, you can no longer use your phone.
8 minutes ago at 08:58 am
so ridiculous
Which is I am switching to T-Mobile. One carrier that is on track with their services offered, affordable and straight forward with their pricing with vastly improving coverage.
11 minutes ago at 08:55 am
I hope everyone here isn't dumb enough to fall for this BS!
17 minutes ago at 08:49 am
Verizon today split its unlimited talk, text, and data plan into three tiers: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, and Business Unlimited.Inspired by Verizon, I will be splitting up my unconditional love into Family Unconditional, Friend Unconditional, and Pet Unconditional.
So something meeting the condition of being a family member, friend, or pet will determine how to love them unconditionally.
17 minutes ago at 08:49 am
That's $40 more than my T-Mobile unlimited plan... That's crazy, they're in a totally different world lol...
14 minutes ago at 08:52 am
