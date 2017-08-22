Latch Announces First Enterprise-Certified HomeKit-Compatible Smart Lock

Latch, a company that designs locks for use in apartment buildings, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Latch C. Latch C is compatible with HomeKit and according to Latch, is the first HomeKit smart lock designed for enterprise use.
The Latch C will let apartment dwellers unlock their doors with their iPhones, via the Home app, Siri, or a dedicated Latch app, eliminating the need for a physical key. It connects to a HomeKit system using WiFi and Bluetooth, and it includes a touchscreen.
Because the lock comes equipped with a wide-angle camera and digital log, it can be used to check who's at the door and keep track of who's coming and going. Users can also generate one-time access codes to share with guests and delivery services as needed.
According to Latch, apartment buildings that install support for Latch C will be able to provide residents with access to the HomeKit functionality as a standard feature from the moment they move in. Along with access via Siri and the Home app, HomeKit support also allows the Latch C to be included in Scenes for automation purposes.
Latch is an enterprise solution designed for entire apartment buildings and sold to property managers, so it is not available for individuals to purchase.
The Latch C will let apartment dwellers unlock their doors with their iPhones, via the Home app, Siri, or a dedicated Latch app, eliminating the need for a physical key. It connects to a HomeKit system using WiFi and Bluetooth, and it includes a touchscreen.
Because the lock comes equipped with a wide-angle camera and digital log, it can be used to check who's at the door and keep track of who's coming and going. Users can also generate one-time access codes to share with guests and delivery services as needed.
According to Latch, apartment buildings that install support for Latch C will be able to provide residents with access to the HomeKit functionality as a standard feature from the moment they move in. Along with access via Siri and the Home app, HomeKit support also allows the Latch C to be included in Scenes for automation purposes.
"We are focused on improving every detail of the user experience at the modern building, and the Latch C with Apple HomeKit extends our ability to provide new access and delivery opportunities to customers," said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder and CEO.Latch C is available for purchase from the Latch website for $299, with the purchase price including a two-year service contract along with installation and support. Latch C can be combined with existing Latch M and Latch R locks.
Latch is an enterprise solution designed for entire apartment buildings and sold to property managers, so it is not available for individuals to purchase.
Tag: HomeKit