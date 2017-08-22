Latch Announces First Enterprise-Certified HomeKit-Compatible Smart Lock

Tuesday August 22, 2017 7:00 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Latch, a company that designs locks for use in apartment buildings, today announced the launch of its latest product, the Latch C. Latch C is compatible with HomeKit and according to Latch, is the first HomeKit smart lock designed for enterprise use.

The Latch C will let apartment dwellers unlock their doors with their iPhones, via the Home app, Siri, or a dedicated Latch app, eliminating the need for a physical key. It connects to a HomeKit system using WiFi and Bluetooth, and it includes a touchscreen.


Because the lock comes equipped with a wide-angle camera and digital log, it can be used to check who's at the door and keep track of who's coming and going. Users can also generate one-time access codes to share with guests and delivery services as needed.


According to Latch, apartment buildings that install support for Latch C will be able to provide residents with access to the HomeKit functionality as a standard feature from the moment they move in. Along with access via Siri and the Home app, HomeKit support also allows the Latch C to be included in Scenes for automation purposes.
"We are focused on improving every detail of the user experience at the modern building, and the Latch C with Apple HomeKit extends our ability to provide new access and delivery opportunities to customers," said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder and CEO.
Latch C is available for purchase from the Latch website for $299, with the purchase price including a two-year service contract along with installation and support. Latch C can be combined with existing Latch M and Latch R locks.

Latch is an enterprise solution designed for entire apartment buildings and sold to property managers, so it is not available for individuals to purchase.

Tag: HomeKit
1 comments