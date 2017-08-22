New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Shares New 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailers as This Week's Episode With 'Game of Thrones' Stars Airs
As two new episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" air tonight, Apple has shared trailers for next week's episodes, which will pair Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith and Miley Cyrus and her family.
The first trailer features Miley Cyrus, her dad Billy Ray, her sister Noah, her mom Tish, her brother Braison, her sister Brandy, and her brother Trace. The Cyrus family sings popular Miley Cyrus songs and gets a family photo taken, among other activities.
The second trailer features Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. The two sing songs from Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah herself, before Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, their fellow "Girls Trip" co-stars, join them.
The episodes featuring the Cyrus family and Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith will air on Tuesday, August 29.
Tonight's "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" episodes are now available to watch. The first episode stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, the two actresses who play Sansa Stark and Arya Stark, respectively, in HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones."
The second episode stars singer Ariana Grande and and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" debuted on August 8. The first episode starred late night TV host James Corden and Will Smith, while last week's episodes paired Alicia Keys with John Legend and Billy Eichner with Metallica.
