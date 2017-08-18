MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Zip Laptop Brief From WaterField Designs

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with WaterField Designs to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Zip Laptop Brief, which is one of WaterField Designs' newest products.
Like all WaterField Designs bags, the Zip Brief is carefully constructed right in San Francisco in small batches. It's available in four color combinations and made from either a ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, both of which are high-quality, durable, and long lasting. It features full-grain leather accents and quality splash proof zippers to keep everything inside your bag safe from the elements.
The Zip Brief is available in three sizes and can accommodate up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro with multiple accessories. The smallest size is ideal for the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro, an iPad, or the 12-inch MacBook, while the medium and large sizes are designed for bigger laptops.
A dedicated padded laptop compartment keeps your MacBook safe (plus it offers easy charging access), and the bag zips open all the way for easy access to interior pockets. There's a front pocket with a self-locking zipper for stowing items you need to access frequently, an ultrasuede pocket designed to hold an iPhone, mesh accessory pockets, a dedicated slot for an Apple Pencil, a back slot for use with luggage, and waterproof zippered pockets.
Because the bag zips flat, WaterField Designs says it's TSA friendly, and it's easy to carry with either a leather handle at the top or an included removable shoulder strap.
WaterField Designs prices the Zip Brief at $219 to $239 depending on size, but we've got one to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe giveaway will run from today (August 18) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 25. The winner will be chosen randomly on August 25 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
