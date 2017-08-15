Instagram Updated With Better Comment Organization

Popular Facebook-owned image sharing site Instagram is today being updated with comment threads, a small but long-awaited feature that will bring better organized comments for the first time.
With comment threads, comments on Instagram will more closely resemble comments on Facebook, with replies clearly listed under top-level comments. Prior to comment threading, all comments, even those that were replies to existing comments, were listed in one general thread with no organization.
Instagram can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Comment threads help you keep track of conversations and make it easy to respond to a specific thread. This update will make your feed an even better place to share interests, get inspired and connect with others.Instagram says these updates are part of Instagram version 24, available from the App Store today.
Now, when you hit reply underneath any comment, your response will automatically be grouped right underneath it in a thread.
