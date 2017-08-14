Swift Creator and Former Apple Engineer Chris Lattner Joins Google's AI Team

Monday August 14, 2017 11:28 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Chris Lattner, once responsible for leading the teams behind Xcode and Swift, made headlines earlier this year when he left Apple to work at Tesla.

At the time, Lattner told MacRumors the opportunity to work on Tesla's self-driving project with the Tesla Autopilot team was "irresistible." Lattner lasted just six months at Tesla, however, and left the company in June.

"Chris just wasn't the right fit for Tesla and we've decided to make a change," the company told The Wall Street Journal after Lattner exited. Lattner went on to announce on Twitter that he was seeking companies interested in a "seasoned engineering leader," which has apparently led to a new role at Google.

Lattner today announced that he has joined the Google Brain team to work on artificial intelligence. Google Brain is Google's research unit, and Lattner is expected to work on TensorFlow, Google's open-source machine learning software.

Tags: Google, Swift
WBRacing
10 minutes ago at 11:44 am

(lasted barely 6 months at Tesla).

That seems like just the sort of detail that might of been included in the article...

So you or someone you know has never gone in for a role and then had it not work out? Doesn't make you a company jumper. :rolleyes:
jdillings
13 minutes ago at 11:42 am

A company-jumper. The grass is always greener on the other side. Until he finds out it isn't (lasted barely 6 months at Tesla).


I don't think it was his choice to leave Tesla. It sounds more like he was fired.
Asarien
23 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Don't know why he had to even bother posting anything on Twitter when Google gladly takes any of Apple's former employees.
