YouTube Rolls Out New Sharing and Chat Features to All iOS Users

YouTube today expanded new chat and sharing features to all YouTube users around the world, making it easier to share and discuss videos right within the YouTube app for iOS devices.
The video sharing functionality was first launched earlier this year in Canada and for some users in North America, and it is now available for all users worldwide.
YouTube's new sharing and chat features allow YouTube users to select a video to share with friends and family and then chat about those shared videos with text, emoji, and more. Group messages discussing shared videos can include up to 30 people.
The sharing features are accessible through a new "Shared" tab in the YouTube app for iOS, which replaces Activity. Sharing a video can be done by adding friends via a text message or sending them a link through email or another social network.
Starting today, you can share videos with your friends and family directly on YouTube. Not only can you share and receive videos in the app, you can also chat about them right on YouTube, reply with another video, invite others to the conversation, and more. We think it'll make sharing easier, faster and more fun on your phone. And if you want to continue sharing videos through other apps, you can still do that too.YouTube can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
