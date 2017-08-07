New 'T-Mobile Unlimited 55+' Plan for Seniors Offers 2 Lines for $60 a Month

Monday August 7, 2017 3:43 PM PDT by Juli Clover
T-Mobile today announced the launch of a new T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ plan, which is designed for seniors that are over the age 55.

Starting on August 9, T-Mobile subscribers that are 55 or older can purchase two lines of T-Mobile ONE unlimited service for $60, with all taxes and fees included. T-Mobile's standard two line price is $100 per month ($50 per line), so this is a significant discount for seniors.

"For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that invented wireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed down 'senior' plans with exactly zero data and -- get this -- night and weekend minutes! That's not just idiotic -- it's insulting!" said Legere. "Today, the Un-carrier ends this ridiculousness with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ -- an offer that recognizes how Boomers and beyond actually use their smartphones!"
To get the $60 price, customers must be over 55, and must enable Autopay using a debit card or bank account. It's $50 for the first line, $10 for the second line, and unlimited everything with a $5 per line Autopay discount.

T-Mobile's new plans will be available starting on Wednesday, August 9. New customers can sign up by visiting a T-Mobile store, while existing customers can get the new plan by calling T-Mobile, visiting the website, or heading to a T-Mobile store.

Avatar
JackieInCo
7 minutes ago at 04:17 pm

What's the point? Statistically, those 55+ use the least data of any demographic. Having unlimited means almost nothing to most people in that age group.

In two years, I'll be able to switch to this plan if they still have it. Right now, I have "All In Promo" which included two lines for $100 with a third line free. It includes tethering and HD video.

On one of my lines I've used 10.3GB and the other two are about 3GB. You may want to rethink your post. I'm sure I'm not the only one in my age group who uses a lot of data. I have unlimited lines for a reason.
Avatar
nutmac
24 minutes ago at 03:59 pm

What's the point? Statistically, those 55+ use the least data of any demographic. Having unlimited means almost nothing to most people in that age group.

Which is why T-Mobile does not offer Kickback ($10/month discount if you use less than 2GB of data) with 55+ plan.

If you factor in Kickback, 55+ is $10 cheaper for 1-line (vs. $20 without) and $20 cheaper for 2-line (vs. $40 without). $10-20 monthly savings is nothing to laugh at, the savings is not as generous as T-Mobile made it out to be.
