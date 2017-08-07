New 'T-Mobile Unlimited 55+' Plan for Seniors Offers 2 Lines for $60 a Month

T-Mobile today announced the launch of a new T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ plan, which is designed for seniors that are over the age 55.
Starting on August 9, T-Mobile subscribers that are 55 or older can purchase two lines of T-Mobile ONE unlimited service for $60, with all taxes and fees included. T-Mobile's standard two line price is $100 per month ($50 per line), so this is a significant discount for seniors.
T-Mobile's new plans will be available starting on Wednesday, August 9. New customers can sign up by visiting a T-Mobile store, while existing customers can get the new plan by calling T-Mobile, visiting the website, or heading to a T-Mobile store.
"For years, the carriers have been patronizing the generation that invented wireless. They thank these mobile pioneers by selling dumbed down 'senior' plans with exactly zero data and -- get this -- night and weekend minutes! That's not just idiotic -- it's insulting!" said Legere. "Today, the Un-carrier ends this ridiculousness with T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+ -- an offer that recognizes how Boomers and beyond actually use their smartphones!"To get the $60 price, customers must be over 55, and must enable Autopay using a debit card or bank account. It's $50 for the first line, $10 for the second line, and unlimited everything with a $5 per line Autopay discount.
