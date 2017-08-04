MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom-Painted Black AirPods From BlackPods

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with BlackPods to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a pair of AirPods that have been custom painted black.
Apple only offers the AirPods in white, a color that doesn't go well with the Jet Black and Matte Black iPhones, leading BlackPods to come up with a solution for customers who want unique black AirPods at a slightly higher cost.
BlackPods sells the BlackPods Classic, in a high-gloss black finish, and the BlackPods Stealth, in a matte satin finish. The glossy BlackPods Classic are available for $279, while the BlackPods Stealth are available for $299. Apple's AirPods are normally priced at $159, so that's a $120 to $140 premium, but the finish is impeccable.
According to BlackPods, the company uses a proprietary coating system that's been designed just for the AirPods, with a three-phase finishing procedure for a high-quality finish. Each pair of AirPods is hand finished and given a "rigorous" quality inspection.
In addition to selling AirPods directly, BlackPods also allows customers to send previously purchased AirPods for customization. The painting service costs $99 for glossy black and $119 for matte black. The process takes approximately 10 days and covers both the AirPods and the Case. Aside from the black paint, BlackPods are identical to standard AirPods.
We have one full set of BlackPods to give away to a MacRumors reader, with the winner able to choose either the Stealth or Classic finish. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (August 4) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 11. The winner will be chosen randomly on August 11 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
