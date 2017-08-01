Red's $15,000 'Red Raven' Camera Kit Available Exclusively at Apple Stores

High-end camera company Red today announced that its Red Raven camera kit, priced at $14,995.95, is being sold exclusively through Apple.com and demoed at select Apple retail stores around the world.
Red describes the Raven camera kit as a "complete camera package" that features a "diverse" set of accessories that have been sourced from brands like Sigma, G-Tech, Nanuk, and of course, Apple, with the company contributing Final Cut Pro X. The full kit components are listed below:
The Red Raven Camera Kit with Final Cut Pro X is available for purchase from Apple.com starting today, with next-day delivery available.
- RED RAVEN 4.5K camera BRAIN
- RED DSMC2 Touch LCD 4.7" Monitor
- RED DSMC2 Outrigger Handle
- RED V-Lock I/O Expander
- RED 120 GB RED MINI-MAG
- Two IDX DUO-C98 batteries with VL-2X charger
- G-Technology ev Series RED MINI-MAG Reader
- Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art
- Nanuk heavy-duty camera case
- Final Cut Pro X
- foolcontrol for RAVEN Camera Kit
