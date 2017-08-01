Red's $15,000 'Red Raven' Camera Kit Available Exclusively at Apple Stores

Tuesday August 1, 2017 12:44 PM PDT by Juli Clover
High-end camera company Red today announced that its Red Raven camera kit, priced at $14,995.95, is being sold exclusively through Apple.com and demoed at select Apple retail stores around the world.


Red describes the Raven camera kit as a "complete camera package" that features a "diverse" set of accessories that have been sourced from brands like Sigma, G-Tech, Nanuk, and of course, Apple, with the company contributing Final Cut Pro X. The full kit components are listed below:
  • RED RAVEN 4.5K camera BRAIN
  • RED DSMC2 Touch LCD 4.7" Monitor
  • RED DSMC2 Outrigger Handle
  • RED V-Lock I/O Expander
  • RED 120 GB RED MINI-MAG
  • Two IDX DUO-C98 batteries with VL-2X charger
  • G-Technology ev Series RED MINI-MAG Reader
  • Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art
  • Nanuk heavy-duty camera case
  • Final Cut Pro X
  • foolcontrol for RAVEN Camera Kit
The Red Raven 4.5K camera, which can capture up to 120 frames per second, is designed to produce cinema-quality imagery while also remaining small and compact for portability. It weighs 3.5 pounds and can be used with drones, gimbals, and handheld configurations. As with all Red cameras, the Raven has a modular design that allows it to pair with both Red accessories and accessories from third-party brands.


The Red Raven Camera Kit with Final Cut Pro X is available for purchase from Apple.com starting today, with next-day delivery available.
