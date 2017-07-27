TransferWise Now Supports Apple Pay For U.S. Dollar Transfers

TransferWise has updated its iPhone and iPad app this week with Apple Pay support for U.S. dollar transfers.
Now, users can simply add a debit or credit card to the Wallet app and select it as a payment method in the TransferWise app.
TransferWise said Apple Pay integration is also being rolled out in Australia, Switzerland, France, Spain, Ireland, and Italy, according to Reuters. Apple Pay is already supported for British pound transfers.
TransferWise is a London-based startup that provides foreign currency exchange using real mid-market rates. It charges a transfer fee of 0.5 to 1.5 percent for most currencies, which is often significantly cheaper than banks.
TransferWise version 3.1.2 is available as a free update on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone and iPad.
