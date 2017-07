JCPenney Now Accepts Apple Pay Nationwide, Integrates With Own Credit Card and Loyalty Program

JCPenney point-of-sale registers now process all Apple Pay supported credit and debit bank cards, including the Company's credit card and co-branded Mastercard, both issued by Synchrony Bank and available to use with Apple Pay. Customers simply add their JCPenney credit card as a payment option to Apple Pay using the Wallet or Apple Watch app on their iPhone. Plus, coming soon, customers with the JCPenney app on iPhone and iPad will have the option to complete their purchases using Apple Pay.

American department store chain JCPenney today announced it now accepts Apple Pay at all of its stores across the United States. The retailer said Apple Pay in the JCPenney app for iPhone and iPad is coming soon as well.JCPenney also said it will make its credit card available on Apple Pay, which enables customers to earn shopping points through its JCPenney Rewards loyalty program, directly in the Wallet app on iPhone.JCPenney started testing Apple Pay in the Dallas—Fort Worth area in late 2015. The retailer joins the likes of Kohl's and Walgreens with Apple Pay support for store-branded credit cards and customer loyalty programs.