JCPenney Now Accepts Apple Pay Nationwide, Integrates With Own Credit Card and Loyalty Program
American department store chain JCPenney today announced it now accepts Apple Pay at all of its stores across the United States. The retailer said Apple Pay in the JCPenney app for iPhone and iPad is coming soon as well.
JCPenney also said it will make its credit card available on Apple Pay, which enables customers to earn shopping points through its JCPenney Rewards loyalty program, directly in the Wallet app on iPhone.
JCPenney point-of-sale registers now process all Apple Pay supported credit and debit bank cards, including the Company's credit card and co-branded Mastercard, both issued by Synchrony Bank and available to use with Apple Pay. Customers simply add their JCPenney credit card as a payment option to Apple Pay using the Wallet or Apple Watch app on their iPhone. Plus, coming soon, customers with the JCPenney app on iPhone and iPad will have the option to complete their purchases using Apple Pay.JCPenney started testing Apple Pay in the Dallas—Fort Worth area in late 2015. The retailer joins the likes of Kohl's and Walgreens with Apple Pay support for store-branded credit cards and customer loyalty programs.
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am
That should help bring 10's of more dollars.
34 minutes ago at 06:26 am
No Circuit City or Radio Shack? Fail.
32 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Why is that stores in the US decide to "accept" Applepay? Here, if there's a contactless card terminal (which we've had since at least 2012) it takes ApplePay - from the smallest shop to the largest chain. The phone or watch work just like a chipped credit card. It's always funny when a retailer or clerk sees it for the first time. Our problem is three of the four major banks are resisting because they want access to the secure enclave and computer says no effing way.
8 minutes ago at 06:52 am
As it has been typical for Apple services they aren't really useful outside of their home market.
Much of that is not Apple's fault. The world does not operate under one set of rules. Apple has to negotiate with multiple licensing groups and even governments to get services set up in any given country. These things take time rather than flipping a switch.
Obviously Apple is going to set up in the U.S. first because that is it's home country, where it knows the legal and business "territory" best, and, perhaps most importantly, a large population of willing consumers.
