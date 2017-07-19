Hulu Gains 3,000 New TV Episodes Through 20th Century Fox Deal

Hulu today announced a new distribution deal with 20th Century Fox, which will see almost 3,000 new episodes of popular Fox dramas and comedies added to Hulu's streaming service.
Hulu has obtained streaming rights to every episode of long-running hits like How I Met Your Mother, Burn Notice, Bones, and Glee, along with all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H and the complete NYPD Blue library. A list of some of the shows coming is below:
According to Hulu, the new titles will be added to the service ofer the course of the coming weeks.
Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in PiecesThe deal between Hulu and 20th Century Fox is an expansion of an agreement that has seen Hulu gain shows like Bob's Burgers, American Dad, Futurama, The Cleveland Show, This Is Us, Emptire, Homeland, and more.
Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice, White Collar, The Practice
Iconic Series: M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show
Fan Favorites: Don't Trust the B--in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie To Me, Graceland
Cult Hits: Dollhouse, Wilfred, The Glades
