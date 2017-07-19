Hulu Gains 3,000 New TV Episodes Through 20th Century Fox Deal

Wednesday July 19, 2017 2:43 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Hulu today announced a new distribution deal with 20th Century Fox, which will see almost 3,000 new episodes of popular Fox dramas and comedies added to Hulu's streaming service.


Hulu has obtained streaming rights to every episode of long-running hits like How I Met Your Mother, Burn Notice, Bones, and Glee, along with all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H and the complete NYPD Blue library. A list of some of the shows coming is below:
Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother, Raising Hope, The Bernie Mac Show, Better Off Ted, Reba, Life in Pieces

Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice, White Collar, The Practice

Iconic Series: M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show

Fan Favorites: Don't Trust the B--in Apartment 23, The Grinder, Blue Collar, Saving Grace, Lie To Me, Graceland

Cult Hits: Dollhouse, Wilfred, The Glades
The deal between Hulu and 20th Century Fox is an expansion of an agreement that has seen Hulu gain shows like Bob's Burgers, American Dad, Futurama, The Cleveland Show, This Is Us, Emptire, Homeland, and more.

According to Hulu, the new titles will be added to the service ofer the course of the coming weeks.

TVGenius
TVGenius
5 minutes ago at 03:31 pm

So I wonder if they're leaving Netflix?

Shows come and go all the time.

I wish everything was everywhere. I have Netflix... but I'd need Hulu to watch South Park and Seinfeld.

The feud has been ongoing, and for the last few months, there's been no new Fox content added. So until it's resolved, it's not subject to the normal ebb and flow. Fox is just letting all agreements run their course and then pulling their content once they expire.
Rating: 1 Votes
Saipher
Saipher
42 minutes ago at 02:54 pm
Nice! Hulu is pretty great! :)
Rating: 1 Votes
