Apple Releases iTunes 12.6.2 With Minor App and Performance Improvements

Alongside the release of macOS Sierra 10.12.6, which came after a two month beta testing period, Apple has introduced a new version of iTunes, iTunes 12.6.2.iTunes 12.6.2 is a minor update, with Apple's release notes saying only that it introduces minor app and performance improvements.Today's iTunes update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free using the Software Update function.iTunes 12.6.2 follows iTunes 12.6.1, another minor update that was released back in May.