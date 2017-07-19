Apple Teams Up With Balmain for Special Edition Beats

Wednesday July 19, 2017 12:39 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has partnered with French fashion label Balmain to create special edition versions of its Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones and Beats Studio Wireless Headphones. The two accessories feature a Safari color with metallic gold accents and prominent Balmain labeling.


The Beats/Balmain collection delivers premium sound and exquisite design reflective of Balmain's iconic style. The Beats Studio Wireless headphones are finished in Safari color with metallic gold accents to represent Olivier Rousteing's dreamlike vision of an urban safari. Each comes with a matching suede case adorned with a Balmain plaque and the symbolic Balmain coin zipper pull.
In an interview with fashion magazine Vogue, Balmain designer and creative director Olivier Rousteing said his connection with the Beats by Dre brand began four years ago when members of the team came to a Balmain show in Paris. "What they love about Balmain is that I embrace music. We've always had an idea of making something happen together," he said.

He went on to say that his aim with the design was to bring French luxury to technology. "When it's about technology, there are challenges, so you need a lot of respect. You cannot treat headphones like a garment," he said.

Apple and Balmain are working with model Kylie Jenner to promote the partnership and the new headphone line. Kylie Jenner has shared a photo of herself wearing the headphones on Instagram, and she's featured in product videos on Apple's website.


The Balmain Beats Studio Wireless Headphones can be purchased from the Apple website for $600, while the Powerbeats3 are available for $250.

Avatar
Aluminum213
45 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Nerds like us aren't the target audience
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fel10
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
Holy crap those look tacky.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fel10
1 hour ago at 12:55 pm

inb4 "that's fashion!? LOLNO!" "stupid beats" "Apple is out of their mind for charging that money!"


Well, unfortunately those statements are true. Extremely overpriced headphones
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Porco
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
Personally I think they look revolting, like someone took a pair of white beats and marinated them in coffee for a day then coloured them in with one of those gold marker pens that always seem to run out at really inconvenient times. But I wouldn't have bought them anyway, so why should I rain on other people's parades? Like what you like.

Good luck to anyone who thinks these look lovely and has the good fortune to be able to afford them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
soupcan
1 hour ago at 12:44 pm
In the words of Steve: "These things are uuuuuugly". God you'll look like an absolute spanner wearing these things.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Eorlas
1 hour ago at 12:42 pm
inb4 "that's fashion!? LOLNO!" "stupid beats" "Apple is out of their mind for charging that money!"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 12:43 pm
Pay $350 extra to make it even more disgusting.
Rating: 1 Votes
