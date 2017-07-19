Apple Teams Up With Balmain for Special Edition Beats

Apple has partnered with French fashion label Balmain to create special edition versions of its Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones and Beats Studio Wireless Headphones. The two accessories feature a Safari color with metallic gold accents and prominent Balmain labeling.
He went on to say that his aim with the design was to bring French luxury to technology. "When it's about technology, there are challenges, so you need a lot of respect. You cannot treat headphones like a garment," he said.
Apple and Balmain are working with model Kylie Jenner to promote the partnership and the new headphone line. Kylie Jenner has shared a photo of herself wearing the headphones on Instagram, and she's featured in product videos on Apple's website.
The Balmain Beats Studio Wireless Headphones can be purchased from the Apple website for $600, while the Powerbeats3 are available for $250.
(Thanks, Kevin!)
The Beats/Balmain collection delivers premium sound and exquisite design reflective of Balmain's iconic style. The Beats Studio Wireless headphones are finished in Safari color with metallic gold accents to represent Olivier Rousteing's dreamlike vision of an urban safari. Each comes with a matching suede case adorned with a Balmain plaque and the symbolic Balmain coin zipper pull.In an interview with fashion magazine Vogue, Balmain designer and creative director Olivier Rousteing said his connection with the Beats by Dre brand began four years ago when members of the team came to a Balmain show in Paris. "What they love about Balmain is that I embrace music. We've always had an idea of making something happen together," he said.
