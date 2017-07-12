Security Experts Wary as 1Password Subscriptions Push Users to Cloud-Based Vaults

Wednesday July 12, 2017 4:14 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Password manager app 1Password caused consternation in some quarters of the security community over the weekend when it emerged that the service's new subscription-based model will push users to adopt a cloud-based password storage system over locally stored password vaults.

Previously, 1Password was offered as a one-time license purchase that enabled users to store their passwords in an encrypted local vault, which security researchers say is more secure than keeping user data in a remote server because hackers are forced to break into a specific device.

Going forward, the service will push customers to monthly subscription plans that serve up remotely stored password vaults through the 1Password.com website. This allows users to access their passwords from any computer by logging into their account, but as noted Motherboard, the change has not been universally welcomed.


1Password responded to criticism on Twitter by saying that it had no plans to remove support for locally stored vaults for users who had purchased the app, but that it was advocating subscription-based memberships because "we feel it's the best way to use 1Password".

"We want our customers to get the best. Some people won't agree with that (which is fine!) so we'll work with them to get set up how they want, but for 99.9 percent of people, 1Password.com is absolutely the way to go," Connor Hicks, an engineer at 1Password, told Motherboard.

1Password's new cloud-based option costs $2.99 per month (or $4.99 for an account for up to five people). However, 1Password developer AgileBits reiterated it had no immediate plans to remove support for local/Dropbox/iCloud vaults, and that it was open to speaking with customers to "help them determine if a one-time license is really what's best for them".

KALLT
KALLT
7 minutes ago at 04:33 am
Perhaps I am missing something here, but what is the criticism actually based on? It seems that AgileBits denies sunsetting either local storage or one-time purchases.

As long as they continue to offer the option to store everything locally, I see no problem. They have always been piggy-backing on other sync services and offered syncing over Wi-Fi, but I can see clear advantages for a server-based solution of their own. Apple is doing this too, after all (e.g. iCloud Keychain and iMessage in iCloud). They even place iCloud prominently in the device setup.

I oppose the subscription model too, but so far they haven’t announced whether this will be the only way to obtain 1Password in the future. They also have not given a ‘cut-off date’ for standalone updates and have been very generous (having paid for 1Password at least 5 years ago – I cannot even remember when). Even if they do require a subscription, to me that would mean that the service would become more expensive and I'd have to consider whether that price is still worth it to me.

reaching for the holy grail of a subscription model. the demise of so many great software products/companies.


However, this is the kind of product you always want to have the latest version of, at least I do. I expect from them to improve the security and fix security bugs. I am already relying on them in terms of a service, not so much a standalone product.
Rating: 3 Votes
drumcat
drumcat
23 minutes ago at 04:18 am
They won't survive if they don't take the high road. LastPass is $1/mo. We don't want it at that price, either.
Rating: 3 Votes
X--X
X--X
2 minutes ago at 04:39 am

Perhaps I am missing something here, but what is the criticism actually based on? It seems that AgileBits denies sunsetting either local storage or one-time purchases.


They are b.s.ing - all they are saying is you can keep using your current license.

There will be no new version with local vaults, there will be no offical way of purchasing a license (for new users) and the windows version already does not include a way to even create a local vault.

The way they want to go is clear, they are just trying to lull people into silence.

It's disgusting, I have to say it in those strong words.
Rating: 2 Votes
glowplug
glowplug
10 minutes ago at 04:31 am
reaching for the holy grail of a subscription model. the demise of so many great software products/companies.
Rating: 2 Votes
KennyFan
KennyFan
3 minutes ago at 04:37 am
1Password is probably the most trustworthy password manager for macOS, but I'll never trust them with storing my passwords online. I wouldn't mind paying for a subscription if they add proper support for self hosting on iOS.
Rating: 1 Votes
X--X
X--X
13 minutes ago at 04:28 am
What a betrayal, what a deeply saddening disappointment.
Rating: 1 Votes
PilotWoo
PilotWoo
13 minutes ago at 04:28 am

They won't survive if they don't take the high road. LastPass is $1/mo. We don't want it at that price, either.


Couldn't agree more. I don't mind them charging me a free for upgrading between major versions, but my password data is staying local and isn't going in the cloud. That press release is just a large flag saying "come and hack us".
Rating: 1 Votes
