Google Maps Gains Local Guides Widget and Transit Transfer Reminders

Google Maps received an update on Wednesday that makes it easier to contribute reviews to points of interest and adds the option to get reminders to make a transfer on a transit journey.
The user contribution aspect comes in the form of a new "Local Guides" widget that allows users to propose new places to visit, to comment on existing points of interest, and upload location photos.
The new widget becomes available when people register to become a Local Guide through the Contributions pane in the app. By signing up, users earn points by adding information to Maps like reviews and photos of venues.
The level-based points system is gamified and users can earn rewards, so guides who get to level four receive three months of free access to Google Play Music and 75 percent off rentals in the Google Play Movie store, for example. More information on Local Guides is available here.
Elsewhere in the new update, Google has added an option for users to receive a reminder when it's time to make a change when following transit directions. The new toggle appears at the bottom of the directions screen, beneath the toggle for a reminder to leave on time.
Lastly, for owners of iPhones that support 3D Touch, Google has added a Peek and Pop gesture to preview list items, such as search results.
Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
