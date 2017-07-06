Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 10.2.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming tvOS 10.2.2 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the fourth beta of tvOS 10.2.2 and over a month after releasing tvOS 10.2.1, a minor bug fix update.
tvOS 10.2.2 is only available for the fourth-generation Apple TV. Registered developers can download the update by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes. Once a beta profile is installed, new updates will be received over-the-air.
No major feature changes or bug fixes were discovered in the first four betas of tvOS 10.2.2, so it appears the update focuses on minor under-the-hood improvements and security enhancements.
tvOS 10.2.2 will be one of the last updates to the tvOS 10 operating system as Apple is already working on the next-generation version of tvOS, tvOS 11. tvOS 11 is currently available for developers and public beta testers.
tvOS 10.2.2 is only available for the fourth-generation Apple TV. Registered developers can download the update by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes. Once a beta profile is installed, new updates will be received over-the-air.
No major feature changes or bug fixes were discovered in the first four betas of tvOS 10.2.2, so it appears the update focuses on minor under-the-hood improvements and security enhancements.
tvOS 10.2.2 will be one of the last updates to the tvOS 10 operating system as Apple is already working on the next-generation version of tvOS, tvOS 11. tvOS 11 is currently available for developers and public beta testers.
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)