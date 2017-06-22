Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of tvOS 10.2.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming tvOS 10.2.2 update to developers for testing purposes, a little over one week after seeding the third beta of tvOS 10.2.2 and more than a month after releasing tvOS 10.2.1, a minor update focusing on bug fixes.
tvOS 10.2.2 is only available for the fourth-generation Apple TV. Registered developers can download the new update by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes. Once the beta profile is installed, new updates will be received over-the-air.
No major feature changes or bug fixes were discovered in the first three betas of tvOS 10.2.2, and it appears the update includes only minor under-the-hood improvements and security enhancements.
tvOS 10.2.2 will be one of the last updates to the tvOS 10 operating system as Apple is already working on the next-generation version of tvOS, tvOS 11. tvOS 11 is currently available for developers.
tvOS 10.2.2 is only available for the fourth-generation Apple TV. Registered developers can download the new update by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes. Once the beta profile is installed, new updates will be received over-the-air.
No major feature changes or bug fixes were discovered in the first three betas of tvOS 10.2.2, and it appears the update includes only minor under-the-hood improvements and security enhancements.
tvOS 10.2.2 will be one of the last updates to the tvOS 10 operating system as Apple is already working on the next-generation version of tvOS, tvOS 11. tvOS 11 is currently available for developers.
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)