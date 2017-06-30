TouchArcade iOS Gaming Roundup: Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Best Tactical RPGs, and More

While this week was filled with loads of iOS news, what's likely the most time sensitive is the number of sales happening on the App Store right now. It seems like practically every iOS game (and app) developer either has their game or IAP inside of their game on sale. A great place to follow along with these sales is by keeping an eye on AppShopper.
There are too many to list, but if you're looking for just a few I'd consider the totally unique full-motion video game Her Story, potentially picking up the premium IAP in Super Stickman Golf 3 which is on sale for a buck, or grabbing my favorite game of all time for my iPad, FTL. Developers have indicated that Apple is going to do a larger feature on the App Store over the weekend to highlight even more things on sale for the holiday, so keep your eyes peeled for that.
Kicking things off this week was the release of Builder Hall 6 in Clash of Clans. It adds two new units, The Night Witch and the Roaster. Full patch notes are here, which likely won't mean a whole lot to you unless you play Clash of Clans. In that case, just know that Supercell continues to add an unbelievable amount of content, and if you start playing now, you'll have years worth of stuff to do.
In other Supercell news, they released a short film on the connections made inside of Hay Day. "Neighborhoods" inside of Hay Day are the equivalent of a clan or guild in other games. Hay Day is a fabulous game to get total non-gamers started playing games. It's unbelievably accessible, and like Clash of Clans, the amount of content in the game is unreal.
Suzy Cube is high on the list (if not at the top) of upcoming indie games we're most excited for. We've seen it year after year in various stages of development at GDC, and it's an unbelievably competent 3D platformer that works so well with touch controls it's borderline weird. They're on the hunt for beta testers right now, which hopefully means that the game's release isn't that far off. Either way, Suzy Cube is something everyone should have on their radar.
Things are continuing to heat up in the world of Hearthstone, as the next expansion will be revealed on July 6th. Internet sleuths are fairly certain that the next set of cards will be based on World of Warcraft's expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, which is largely based on trademark filings. Whatever the expansion is, it'll be released in August.
The Death Road to Canada "COCCYX" update is now live, making an already awesome game even better. This update adds a whole slew of new content including an extensive system of unlocking perks, traits, upgrades, and other one-off bonuses with a new in-game currency called "Zombo Points". Additionally, there are new characters to recruit, new events, and some tweaks to the ending of the game depending on the game mode and characters you choose.
The Twitch app got a massive update which redid how just about everything works. You can now easily find new streams to watch, as well as quickly flip through all sorts of active streams. Of course, if you're looking for something to watch in the new and (vastly) improved app, check out our Twitch channel.
In the world of The Elder Scrolls: Legends, the Skyrim expansion mentioned a while ago in these roundups is also now live. The expansion adds a new "shout" type of card, which work a lot like the magical shouts you can do in the full Elder Scrolls game, Skyrim. Additionally, you can get some free cards if you pre-register for the game's release on Android.
Over on TouchArcade we often post a lot of feature articles on the best games in a particular genre, and we recently published a list of the best tactical RPGs on the App Store. There is a whole bundle of unbelievably great hardcore games in that list, so if you've found yourself annoyed by the proliferation of casual titles on iOS, definitely give that a look.
Last, but not least, following up on the fervor surrounding the soft launch and eventual release of Supercell's Brawl Stars, the developers mentioned that the game isn't coming to Android anytime soon as the nature of Android's APK system allows the pre-release game to spread like wildfire. It's worth reiterating what we've already posted before: If you don't have an iPhone, you can't play the game, and all the Brawl Stars APK download links out there are scams.
That's it for this week, and as always, for all of this news and way (way) more coverage on the world of iOS gaming, head on over to TouchArcade. Also, if you're into podcasts at all, be sure to subscribe to ours. We release a new episode every Friday and they're similarly a great way to keep up on the games aisle of the App Store.
There are too many to list, but if you're looking for just a few I'd consider the totally unique full-motion video game Her Story, potentially picking up the premium IAP in Super Stickman Golf 3 which is on sale for a buck, or grabbing my favorite game of all time for my iPad, FTL. Developers have indicated that Apple is going to do a larger feature on the App Store over the weekend to highlight even more things on sale for the holiday, so keep your eyes peeled for that.
Builder Hall 6 is available now! pic.twitter.com/1jwhZkwwbb— Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) June 27, 2017
Kicking things off this week was the release of Builder Hall 6 in Clash of Clans. It adds two new units, The Night Witch and the Roaster. Full patch notes are here, which likely won't mean a whole lot to you unless you play Clash of Clans. In that case, just know that Supercell continues to add an unbelievable amount of content, and if you start playing now, you'll have years worth of stuff to do.
In other Supercell news, they released a short film on the connections made inside of Hay Day. "Neighborhoods" inside of Hay Day are the equivalent of a clan or guild in other games. Hay Day is a fabulous game to get total non-gamers started playing games. It's unbelievably accessible, and like Clash of Clans, the amount of content in the game is unreal.
Suzy Cube is high on the list (if not at the top) of upcoming indie games we're most excited for. We've seen it year after year in various stages of development at GDC, and it's an unbelievably competent 3D platformer that works so well with touch controls it's borderline weird. They're on the hunt for beta testers right now, which hopefully means that the game's release isn't that far off. Either way, Suzy Cube is something everyone should have on their radar.
Things are continuing to heat up in the world of Hearthstone, as the next expansion will be revealed on July 6th. Internet sleuths are fairly certain that the next set of cards will be based on World of Warcraft's expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, which is largely based on trademark filings. Whatever the expansion is, it'll be released in August.
The Death Road to Canada "COCCYX" update is now live, making an already awesome game even better. This update adds a whole slew of new content including an extensive system of unlocking perks, traits, upgrades, and other one-off bonuses with a new in-game currency called "Zombo Points". Additionally, there are new characters to recruit, new events, and some tweaks to the ending of the game depending on the game mode and characters you choose.
💜📲— Twitch (@Twitch) June 28, 2017
Our new Twitch mobile app is rolling out over the next 2 weeks!
Check out the new design, features, and more on https://t.co/O2nyREm9VH pic.twitter.com/rAapxuqk3u
The Twitch app got a massive update which redid how just about everything works. You can now easily find new streams to watch, as well as quickly flip through all sorts of active streams. Of course, if you're looking for something to watch in the new and (vastly) improved app, check out our Twitch channel.
In the world of The Elder Scrolls: Legends, the Skyrim expansion mentioned a while ago in these roundups is also now live. The expansion adds a new "shout" type of card, which work a lot like the magical shouts you can do in the full Elder Scrolls game, Skyrim. Additionally, you can get some free cards if you pre-register for the game's release on Android.
Over on TouchArcade we often post a lot of feature articles on the best games in a particular genre, and we recently published a list of the best tactical RPGs on the App Store. There is a whole bundle of unbelievably great hardcore games in that list, so if you've found yourself annoyed by the proliferation of casual titles on iOS, definitely give that a look.
Last, but not least, following up on the fervor surrounding the soft launch and eventual release of Supercell's Brawl Stars, the developers mentioned that the game isn't coming to Android anytime soon as the nature of Android's APK system allows the pre-release game to spread like wildfire. It's worth reiterating what we've already posted before: If you don't have an iPhone, you can't play the game, and all the Brawl Stars APK download links out there are scams.
That's it for this week, and as always, for all of this news and way (way) more coverage on the world of iOS gaming, head on over to TouchArcade. Also, if you're into podcasts at all, be sure to subscribe to ours. We release a new episode every Friday and they're similarly a great way to keep up on the games aisle of the App Store.