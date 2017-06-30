Latest iPhone 8 Prototype Likely Isn't Apple's Final Design

New photos of an alleged "iPhone 8" prototype have been shared on Twitter by Latvian student Benjamin Geskin, who allegedly obtains his information from Chinese sources in contact with him on WeChat and WhatsApp.
The prototype, if it's even real in the first place, likely isn't Apple's finalized design for its widely rumored 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED display. Geskin himself expressed skepticism about the photos in his tweet.
Multiple reports have claimed the high-end iPhone will have an edge-to-edge display like Samsung's Galaxy S8, but the prototype pictured still has left and right bezels. The top bezel also lacks the 3D sensors expected.
One design aspect that is likely accurate is the lack of a Home button, as Touch ID is reportedly expected to be embedded into the display, or placed on the rear of the smartphone in the absolute worst case scenario.
The prototype appears to be stored in Apple's supposed "stealth" case, photos of which Australian leaker Sonny Dickson shared with MacRumors in February. The prototype is concealed by the front cover of an iPhone with a Home button.
Reports suggest the "iPhone 8" has faced multiple delays due to manufacturing challenges, but as production ramps up over the summer, better evidence of Apple's next smartphone should begin to emerge from within the supply chain.
“iPhone 8 Prototype, Inside tip”— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) June 29, 2017
pic.twitter.com/qzlrEvl9XK
