Greenpeace Combats Planned Obsolescence in New Repairability Campaign, iPad and MacBook Score Low
A new campaign by Greenpeace today has rated the repairability of six Apple devices against the smartphone, tablet, and laptop market at large, the purpose of which is to highlight planned obsolescence in the technology industry. Greenpeace partnered with iFixit to assess over forty different devices that debuted between 2015 and 2017, with iFixit's teardown repairability scores serving as the basis for the data.
Apple's products looked at in the campaign included the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (fifth generation), 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 12-inch MacBook (refreshed in 2017). All products were rated in the following categories: battery replaceability, display replaceability, no special tools needed, and spare parts available.
Scoring worst on the list were the two MacBooks, which each got a 1/10, and the two iPads didn't fare much better, both getting 2/10 marks in the campaign. The new iPhone 7 models were much higher, both receiving a 7/10 with positive check marks in display replaceability but red x's in all other categories.
Microsoft had trouble in the ratings as well, with its Surface Pro 5 and Surface Book both rated at 1/10. Conversely, the brands abiding by Greenpeace's repairability mantra included Fairphone, Dell, and HP, which all had products rated at 10/10 on the campaign's scale.
Ultimately, Greenpeace wants to bring awareness to the phenomenon of planned obsolescence, which the company's IT sector analyst, Gary Cook, said "adds to growing stockpiles of e-waste," due to difficult repairability shortening device lifespan. Cook noted that, "improving the repairability of electronic products is technically achievable and brands should be prioritizing this in their product design."
“Electronics take a massive amount of energy, human effort, and natural resources to make,” said iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens. “And yet, manufacturers produce billions more of them every year—while consumers keep them for just a few years before tossing them away. E-waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. We should be able to make electronics a more sustainable part of our lives.”In an environmental report earlier this year, Greenpeace awarded Apple with an "A" rating, calling it the most environmentally friendly technology company in the world, for the third year in a row. That report looked specifically at energy transparency, renewable energy commitment, energy efficiency and mitigation, renewable procurement, and advocacy.
Tags: iFixit, Greenpeace
48 minutes ago at 06:53 am
Whats the purpose of this, its not going to change how Apple or Microsoft builds their products, it'll just show other manufactures that its ok to produce them this way. It also doesn't help me as a consumer, I'm still going to buy what I want, and if I was the type of consumer that repairability was a deciding factor, then I would be the type of consumer to do my own research into the device.
And as far as recyclability goes, Apple has a whole system for recycling their products and is one of the best for environment.
44 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Since when does lack of repairability mean planned obsolescence?
45 minutes ago at 06:56 am
But Apple showed plans to recycle every once of e-waste they generate, how about the other companies?
46 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Planned obsolescence has nothing to do with repairability.
Planned obsolescence has something to do with planned obsolescence.
43 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Yeah, right.
As if nothing had improved over the years.
"..while consumers keep them for just a few years": People keep their stuff much longer today than they did only a couple of years ago. Consumer electronics have reached a level of only incremental updates, where it doesn't matter so much anymore if you have the latest and greatest or a still working and fast device from a couple years back.
In Austria, companies have to deduct their computers over 3 years.
In the 90s, the three years was considered much too long, because computers were outdated once you left the store with them, and crawlingly slow at the end of the 3 years.
Now, companies write the computers off over the first 3 years and can use them, if it's about office applications, at least 5 years, often much longer than that.
Sure, it helps if the devices can be repaired, but my mom for example will replace her iPad2, which is still working fine, but getting slow even for her taste, with my current iPad Air2, which will be replaced by a shiny new iPad Pro 12.9, scheduled to be delivered tomorrow :D
Especially Apple has a very good track record of using first class components (with a few exceptions) like batteries that cost 5c more than the crappy ones pretty much everyone else uses.
So attacking Apple is not right in this case.
Problem is, Apple is a prominent target.
46 minutes ago at 06:55 am
But usually they go on eBay - even spares/repairs listings fetch a price worth selling in most instances.
I guess there reaches a time when say a 2005 PowerBook is worthless
33 minutes ago at 07:08 am
Definitely a good metric to look at when giving any company a type of eco-friendly rating. Too bad it is all tied to: cooler running, longer battery life, lighter, thinner, faster,brighter.
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.
Duh-duh-duhh, duh-duh-duhh, duh-duh-duhh, duh-duh- duhdunduhdunduhdunduhdunduhdunduhdunduhdunduhdun
42 minutes ago at 06:59 am
And no word about the software. Every obsolete iToy has been crippled with an software update, and therefore became pain to use. I was a happy iPad 3 user with 7.1 version, but after 8.xx and especially 9.xx it became so slow that it wasn't pleasant to use anymore. And if you didn't backup your device with the older iOS, there's no way back. That is planned obsolescence.
5 minutes ago at 07:36 am
It's quite satisfying when SJWs start to cannibalize each other. Lol.
12 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Meanwhile I just replaced the battery (which was also a replacement from the original) in my father in law's iPhone 3GS. Yes the 3GS, still runs iOS 6 quite nicely and does everything he wants it to do. I have a 3GS still in part time use as well and when maintained they still run just like the did back in the day. Just saying.
