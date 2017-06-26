Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 11 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 11 update to its public beta testing group, marking the first time public beta testers have had access to tvOS betas. Previously, public betas were limited to iOS and macOS software likely due to the slightly more complicated tvOS beta installation process, but now public beta testers can access all software platforms with the exception of watchOS.
The first beta of tvOS 11 available to public beta testers corresponds with the second tvOS 11 update made available to developers. Developers have had access to tvOS 11 since June 5, when Apple introduced new versions of tvOS, iOS, macOS, and watchOS at WWDC.
tvOS 11 can be downloaded by connecting an Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C cable and installing the beta software using iTunes. After the proper profile is added to the Apple TV, subsequent betas will be available over-the-air.
Compared to iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4, tvOS 11 is a relatively minor update that brings few changes to the tvOS operating system. In fact, it received no time on stage at the Worldwide Developers Conference aside from a mention of an Amazon Prime Video app coming to the Apple TV this fall.
According to Apple's release notes, tvOS 11 introduces automatic light/dark appearance switching based on local time, Home screen syncing options for syncing content between two or more Apple TVs in a household, new background modes and notification support, plus new tools for developers and improvements to Mobile Device Management.
Additional tvOS 11 features may be unveiled ahead of the operating system's public release, which is expected in the fall alongside other software updates.
