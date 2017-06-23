Google Will Stop Scanning Your Emails to Show Personalized Ads in Gmail

Google today announced that it will stop scanning the emails of its free Gmail users for the purpose of delivering personalized ads later this year.
If you've recently received a lot of emails about photography or cameras, for example, currently Google may show you a deal from a local camera store that it thinks might be interesting to you. On the other hand, if you've reported those emails as spam, then Google would take steps not to show those ads.
Google users may still see personalized ads while using Gmail and the company's other services, depending on their account settings, but the contents of a user's inbox will no longer factor into the ads that are shown.
