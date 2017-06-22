Rayz Plus Lightning Earphones Gain 'Smart Mute' Feature and Exclusive Colors at Apple Stores

Announced earlier in February, Pioneer's Rayz Plus Lightning earphones allow Apple users to simultaneously listen to music or make a phone call while also charging their iPhone, thanks to the inclusion of an inline charging node. Today, the company announced a new feature called "Smart Mute" coming to the earphones as well as two new Rayz Plus colors launching exclusively on Apple.com and in Apple retail stores.
Rayz Plus and the basic Rayz earphones (the latter do not include an inline Lightning port) are both getting the new Smart Mute ability, which automatically mutes the microphone when a user is not speaking and unmutes it when they begin talking. Pioneer said that this will be perfect for any Rayz wearers who often find themselves taking calls on the earphones in noisy environments.
The update will be available through the Rayz app on the iOS App Store [Direct Link]. Pioneer worked with Avnera Corporation in developing Smart Mute, and Avnera CEO Manpreet Khaira said that it is "one of several smart technologies" being developed by the company.
Existing features of the Rayz and Rayz Plus earphones include AutoPause technology so music starts and stops automatically when the buds are placed in or removed from the user's ear, HearThru noise cancelling, Smart Button controls, and dynamic audio adjustment via the iOS app.
The pricing on the earphones remains unchanged, with the Rayz available for $99.95 and the Rayz Plus available for $149.95. Those interested can purchase Rayz Plus in Black and Rose Gold exclusively on Apple.com beginning today.
"Rayz appcessories were launched with a commitment to deliver new compelling experiences for our customers through future software updates using the Rayz companion iOS app" said Munenori Otsuki, CEO of Pioneer and Onkyo Corporation. "In keeping with this commitment, we are pleased to announce Smart Mute today, a feature that will enable truly compelling call experiences."Customers are also now able to buy Rayz Plus earphones in new Black and Rose Gold color options only on Apple.com and in Apple retail locations around the world. Currently, the Rayz earphones are available in Onyx Black and Ice White, while the Rayz Plus are available in Graphite and Bronze.
