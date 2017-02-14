Pioneer's New 'Rayz' Lightning Earphones Come With Built-In iPhone-Charging Port

Pioneer today announced a pair of new smart Lightning earphones, the Rayz and Rayz Plus. The Plus model includes a built-in Lightning port that allows users to charge their phone while listening to music. Pioneer says it's the "first and only" Lightning headset with a built-in "charging node."
While the regular Rayz do not include a Lightning port, both models use Avnera's LightX technology, which allows the headphones to "operate in modes that use the lowest power possible" from an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.
Both models also come with six microphones that can enable several smart features, which can be activated by an accompanying app that will be released in the future. Smart Noise Cancellation scans the user's ear and environment to optimize the noise cancellation for that specific situation. Pioneer says the noise cancellation covers "everyday life," including commuting and school environments. The earphones also have HearThruä mode, which allow enough outside noise to keep users engaged with what's going on around them.
Like Apple's AirPods, the Rayz also have sensors that stop and start the music when a user puts the earphones in or out of their ears. When not in a user's ears, the Rayz automatically enter low power mode to save battery power. The earphones also come with a one-button click to mute the mic during a call and a programmable smart button.
The Rayz app allows users to customize the sound the earphones deliver as well as programming the smart button. In addition, Pioneer says the app will allow the earphones to gain additional features in the future.
The regular Rayz earphones will retail for $99.95 in both Onyx black and Ice white while the Rayz Plus will retail for $149.95 in both metallic Graphic and Bronze. They'll be available to purchase on OneCall.com in the future.
