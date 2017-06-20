Pioneer Launches World's First Lightning-Powered Plug-and-Play Speaker

Pioneer today introduced Rayz Rally, which it claims is the world's first Lightning-powered plug-and-play speaker that has no battery.
The portable speaker can be used to listen to music, but Pioneer is heavily marketing it as a speakerphone for conference calling.
For conference calling, Pioneer says users simply plug the Rally into the Lightning connector, initiate calls from the iPhone, and the call is automatically transferred to the speaker. Despite being small enough to fit in a pocket, the speaker is supposedly loud enough to be used in a boardroom.
The speaker has a single button on the front that can mute/unmute calls or play/pause music depending on what it's being used for. A standard Lightning to USB cable can be plugged into the Rayz Rally to use the speaker with a Mac or PC, or to enable pass-through charging to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
The speaker works in tandem with Pioneer's free Rayz Appcessory Companion App on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Pioneer said the Rayz Rally is available today for $99.95 on Apple.com and at Apple Stores worldwide in the colors Ice, Onyx, and Space Gray. It's also available on Amazon in the United States. Prices vary by country.
Tags: Pioneer, Lightning, Pioneer Rayz