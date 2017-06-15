Writing App Scrivener Gains New 'Dark Mode' on iOS

Popular writing suite Scrivener received its first major update for iOS today. Version 1.1 includes a number of enhancements under the hood, but the most obvious requested feature is a new Dark Mode.
The new Dark Mode can be enabled from within an open project by tapping the gear icon in the footer of the sidebar. This opens Project Settings, where users will see a toggle option for the new theme. All elements of Scrivener will switch to the Dark Mode, which should be useful for writers who often work in low light environments.
Elsewhere in version 1.1, the custom icons set now allows users to select emojis as document icons. To access the emojis, bring up the inspector icon for any binder document and press on the icon option. Along with the list of existing markers to choose from, users will notice a custom field where they can type any letter (or combination to associate a character point-of-view), or an emoji into that field.
In addition to bug fixes, the Scrivener team has updated the API used by Dropbox. Dropbox is moving to a new API at the end of June 2017, so the underlying sync code has been revised to make it ready for the transition.
Scrivener for iOS costs $19.99 and is available to download for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. [Direct Link]
