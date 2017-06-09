Fox Now iOS and tvOS Apps Updated With Combined Content From FX, FXX, and Nat Geo

Fox Networks Group this week announced that Fox Now, its main app for streaming shows like Empire and Prison Break, has gained additional content from the company's other networks, including FX, FXX, and National Geographic (via Variety). The update arrives first on iOS and tvOS and will continue to roll out on other devices throughout the year.
In total, around 500 hours of TV shows will now be available on Fox Now, which also includes a live TV feature and access to popular films. Users will have to provide a log-in for a paid TV provider in order to gain access to the four channels' content within the app. On Apple TV, Fox Now does support Single Sign-On, letting users sign into the Apple TV once and access all of the content available to them across devices.
Existing streaming apps for FX and National Geographic -- FX Now and Nat Geo TV, respectively -- will continue to function as normal. Now, users will simply have Fox's updated app as a hub experience for the collection of channels to watch a wider variety of shows, including Fox's 24: Legacy, FX's The Americans, FXX's You're The Worst, and National Geographic's Genius.
Fox Now has also gained a UI update with the addition of new channels, featuring full-screen video across the app "to emulate the look and feel of linear TV," as well as the ability to "restart" live TV so users can go back to the beginning of a broadcast if they're late. There's also a personalized For You section, and the app will curate shows for users by networks and genres.
The latest Fox Now app update “represents a significant increase in our capabilities and focus, and ensures our viewers will always have the best experience possible when watching our award-winning television brands,” said Brian Sullivan, president and COO of Fox Networks’ Digital Consumer Group.Each user will be able to access their Fox Profile to see customized favorites, recommendations, notifications, and continue watching the next episode in a series, all of which will sync across devices. The Fox Now app can be downloaded from the iOS App Store [Direct Link] and tvOS App Store for free.