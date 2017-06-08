A Look at iOS 11's Entirely Redesigned App Store

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

One of iOS 11's boldest changes is the revamped, redesigned App Store that dramatically changes the look and feel of Apple's app marketplace. Aimed at boosting app discovery, the new App Store doubles down on games and splits apps and games into their own sections for the first time.We went hands-on with the new App Store to give MacRumors readers an idea of what to expect when iOS 11 rolls out to the public this fall.As seen in the video above, the iOS 11 App Store looks and feels quite a bit different than the iOS 10 App Store. In addition to separate tabs for Games and Apps, there's a new "Today" view that's updated on a daily basis with new content.The Today view features an App of the Day and a Game of the Day, plus a selection of other content chosen by Apple's App Store editors. That content can range from featured games and apps to interviews with developers to tips on how to use various apps.Individual app pages have also been updated. Apple is putting more of a focus on reviews, distinctions like Editor's Choice are better highlighted, and content can be shown off with multiple videos. There are also new options that allow things like new in-app purchases and levels to be highlighted, letting developers alert users when apps are updated with new features.Along with Today, Games, and Apps, there are also the standard sections for Updates and Search, both of which have the same functionality as the current App Store.The new App Store will roll out in the fall when iOS 11 sees a public release. Registered developers can check out the new App Store right away, while public beta testers will get access in late June via an iOS 11 public beta.