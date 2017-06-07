TrackR Launches New 'Pixel' Bluetooth Tracker With User-Replaceable Battery

Following a debut earlier this year at CES, TrackR's new Bluetooth item tracker, called "TrackR pixel," is now available to purchase on the company's website. The pixel has a few upgraded features over the TrackR bravo, the previous iteration of the company's Bluetooth trackers, including a longer range, louder ring, an LED light for when an item is lost in the dark, more color options, and a cheaper price point at $24.99.
Similar to other Bluetooth trackers, the TrackR pixel allows users to attach the small device -- which is about the size of a quarter -- to items of value or interest that might get easily lost on a day-to-day basis, like keys, wallets, bags, or even pets. Once TrackR pixel is synced to the iOS TrackR app [Direct Link], users can ping and light up the TrackR to relocate their lost items. Conversely, a button on the TrackR itself can be pressed to make a user's smartphone ring loudly, even on silent.
Additionally, TrackR mentioned that Amazon Alexa integration will allow Echo users to easily ask TrackR to ping their missing devices. Like the company's previous Bluetooth trackers, TrackR pixel uses a replaceable coin cell battery, letting users easily replace the battery when it dies without having to purchase an all-new TrackR. The device is powered by, and can be replaced with, any CR2016 lithium coin battery.
TrackR pixel is available today in black, white, gray, navy blue, red, purple, pink, aqua, and a web exclusive TrackR green on the company's website. Prices start at $24.99 for a 1-pack, $99.99 for a 4-pack, $124.99 for an 8-pack (regular $199.99), and $149.99 for a 12-pack (regular $299.99). The company said that TrackR pixel will be launching soon in U.S. Best Buy stores as well.
"Our goal is for people to no longer need to remember where all their items are located. Instead, technology should keep track of where our things are for us and our families," said Chris Herbert, CEO and Co-Founder of TrackR.If a missing item is out of the range of the user's nearby vicinity, TrackR's Crowd Locate Network is activated, sourcing anonymous updates of their TrackR's last known location whenever another TrackR user passes within range of it. TrackR said that this Network receives more than 360,000,000 individual item updates per month. There's also a Family Sharing feature that lets family members share items with one another, using their own personal network of phones to more easily find items like car keys around the house.
"TrackR pixel is a step towards that future with its small and light design, built-in LED light, over one year battery life, and expansive Bluetooth range, making it one of the most versatile and easy-to-use tracking devices out there. Plus, it's backed by the TrackR Crowd Locate network, which helps our customers find more than two million items worldwide each day."
Tags: TrackR, TrackR Pixel