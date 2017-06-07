Best Buy Offering Up to $50 Gift Card With Latest iPad Pro Models

Disclaimer: MacRumors.com is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.

Best Buy has launched a limited time promotion offering customers up to a $50 Best Buy physical gift card with their, announced at WWDC 2017 this week, through its website.Specifically, Best Buy is offering a $50 gift card for the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a $25 gift card for the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Best Buy estimates both models will begin shipping on Tuesday, June 13.For the latest MacBook and MacBook Pro models, also unveiled at WWDC 2017 this week, Best Buy is offering college students an. The discount is provided in the form of an emailed coupon that can be redeemed online or at one of its stores.Best Buy currently charges the same price as Apple for all of the latest iPad Pro and MacBook models prior to the gift cards and coupons.Best Buy said customers can also get a minimum $250 Best Buy physical gift card with the trade in of select MacBook models at one of its stores. All three deals are valid in the United States and Puerto Rico only.