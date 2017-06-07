Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 32 With New Features for Safari 11 in macOS High Sierra

Wednesday June 7, 2017 9:59 AM PDT by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced one year ago in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 32 includes new features for Safari 11, which is built into macOS High Sierra. A list of the new additions is below:
WebRTC and Media Capture
WebAssembly
Auto-Play Improvements
With Safari 11 now available to developers through the macOS High Sierra beta, Apple is providing two versions of Safari Technology Preview, one for macOS Sierra users and one for those using macOS High Sierra.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Tag: Safari Technology Preview
KingOfStuff
23 minutes ago at 10:04 am

AutoPlay blocking?? please say the autoplay blocking is in this! This will make my week. :)


IT IS!

thisisnotmyname
26 minutes ago at 10:01 am
AutoPlay blocking?? please say the autoplay blocking is in this! This will make my week. :)
