Logitech Debuts Slim Combo Case for 10.5-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Detachable Backlit Keyboard

Logitech has revealed an all-new "Slim Combo" case for the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPads, which Apple announced during yesterday's WWDC keynote. Logitech said it worked with Apple to ensure the new case will be in Apple retail stores the same day as the new iPads, and users interested can begin purchasing the case from Logitech and Apple's websites today.
The Slim Combo case can be used in four different modes: Typing, Viewing, FaceTime, and Reading. The company said that users will be able to comfortably type, remove the keyboard to sketch with Apple Pencil, switch to portrait mode for FaceTime, and more.
When done typing, the keyboard acts as a front-facing protective cover for the iPad's screen. Multiple viewing angles are supported thanks to two micro hinges that let the case recline within a 50-degree range, and Logitech has also added in an Apple Pencil holder. For the larger 12.9-inch version, users can fold half of the cover under the keyboard to reduce its footprint.
The Slim Combo for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is available to purchase today from Logitech at $129.99, while the Slim Combo for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is listed at $149.99, and both are available in black and classical blue. Apple is also selling the cases on its online store.
The Slim Combo case can be used in four different modes: Typing, Viewing, FaceTime, and Reading. The company said that users will be able to comfortably type, remove the keyboard to sketch with Apple Pencil, switch to portrait mode for FaceTime, and more.
“In the past, you were bound to a workspace with a PC, and used your tablet for quick messages or entertainment when you weren’t in the office; that’s not the case anymore,” said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. “To be a pro today, you need the power of the PC, but more easily available whether you're on a train, at the park, in a meeting or wherever you need to be. The Slim Combo unleashes the power of iPad Pro to bring you the future of personal computing; a future that’s easier, faster and more fun.”The keyboard connects using Apple's Smart Connector and features full-size backlit keys (with three levels of brightness) as well as a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys. Shortcuts include Home, screen brightness, search, switch keyboard language, keyboard brightness, media controls, volume controls, and a lock screen toggle.
When done typing, the keyboard acts as a front-facing protective cover for the iPad's screen. Multiple viewing angles are supported thanks to two micro hinges that let the case recline within a 50-degree range, and Logitech has also added in an Apple Pencil holder. For the larger 12.9-inch version, users can fold half of the cover under the keyboard to reduce its footprint.
The Slim Combo for 10.5-inch iPad Pro is available to purchase today from Logitech at $129.99, while the Slim Combo for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is listed at $149.99, and both are available in black and classical blue. Apple is also selling the cases on its online store.