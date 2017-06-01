Misfit Debuts New 'Make Your Misfit' Customizable Activity Tracker Options

Misfit today announced the launch of a new Make Your Misfit (M.Y. Misfit) service, which is designed to allow users to mix-and-match Misfit wearable devices and bands to create a customized activity tracker or smart watch.
Misfit makes a range of affordable activity trackers, including the Shine 2, the Ray, Phase, and Vapor, all of which are now customizable using the Make Your Misfit Service.
Customers can choose an activity tracker in a wide range of colors, including Jet, Rose, Silver, Midnight, and Champagne, and then choose a strap to match. Misfit is offering silicone, field, paracord, and leather straps to match its activity trackers.
According to the company, there are more than 600 possible combinations at launch, with plans to add more options throughout the year. With so many combinations available, Misfit will be offering some of the most customizable activity tracker options on the market.
The Make Your Misfit site is available as of today, with activity tracker pricing starting at $79.99 for the Shine 2 and the Ray activity trackers and going up to $149.99 for the Misfit Phase smart watch. The Misfit Vapor smart watch will be available soon.
Misfit makes a range of affordable activity trackers, including the Shine 2, the Ray, Phase, and Vapor, all of which are now customizable using the Make Your Misfit Service.
Customers can choose an activity tracker in a wide range of colors, including Jet, Rose, Silver, Midnight, and Champagne, and then choose a strap to match. Misfit is offering silicone, field, paracord, and leather straps to match its activity trackers.
According to the company, there are more than 600 possible combinations at launch, with plans to add more options throughout the year. With so many combinations available, Misfit will be offering some of the most customizable activity tracker options on the market.
The Make Your Misfit site is available as of today, with activity tracker pricing starting at $79.99 for the Shine 2 and the Ray activity trackers and going up to $149.99 for the Misfit Phase smart watch. The Misfit Vapor smart watch will be available soon.
Tag: Misfit