Reddit Leverages Foursquare to Bring Location Tagging Option to Mobile App

Reddit has updated its official app to include a new feature that allows users to add location information to posts, just like Twitter or Facebook.
The optional feature is powered by Foursquare and designed to be added to posts that might be enriched by location details, such as restaurant reviews or photography.
The change comes as part of a wider effort by Reddit to modernize its online community's interaction and bring it more in line with typical social media networks.
Other features recently added that work toward this end include the introduction of user profile pages and the ability to follow individual users. Earlier this year, Reddit also added a Popular Posts section featuring viral posts, top stories, and trending topics, to help increase discovery.
Version 3.0 of the Reddit app also introduces a change to the inbox tab, so that notifications appear all in one place, with messages in another. Additionally, the post button is now inline in the feed instead of cluttering the navigation bar.
Reddit is a free download for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. [Direct Link]
The optional feature is powered by Foursquare and designed to be added to posts that might be enriched by location details, such as restaurant reviews or photography.
The change comes as part of a wider effort by Reddit to modernize its online community's interaction and bring it more in line with typical social media networks.
Other features recently added that work toward this end include the introduction of user profile pages and the ability to follow individual users. Earlier this year, Reddit also added a Popular Posts section featuring viral posts, top stories, and trending topics, to help increase discovery.
Version 3.0 of the Reddit app also introduces a change to the inbox tab, so that notifications appear all in one place, with messages in another. Additionally, the post button is now inline in the feed instead of cluttering the navigation bar.
Reddit is a free download for iPhone and iPad on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: Reddit