Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Savings on Apple Watch, Mac Notebooks, 9.7-Inch iPad Pro, and More

Best Buy today launched a four-day-long Memorial Day sale that has markdowns on quite a few Apple products, including Apple Watch, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPad, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac. The four day sale begins today and ends on Memorial Day, this Monday, May 29.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
The first item up for sale is Apple Watch Series 2, which Best Buy has marked down $70 for nearly all models of Apple's wearable device. Each purchase of an Apple Watch during the event will net customers free in-store setup and advice by Geek Squad.
Aluminum case models including Nike are priced at $299 for 38mm or $329 for 42mm, while stainless steel models range from $479 to $679 depending on casing color and band combinations.
Best Buy's iPhone 7 sale lets customers save up to $300 when they buy and activate an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus on a monthly installment plan, with carrier plan options varying by store. Similarly, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the iPhone SE 16GB and 64GB models with the purchase of a monthly installment plan.
For Mac notebooks, Best Buy is providing discounts of between $200 and $250 on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar isn't included in the site's Memorial Day sale. Customers who buy one of the MacBooks will also get six months of Trend Micro Internet Security for free, which will cover up to three iOS, Mac, Android, or Windows devices for the time frame.
Best Buy has marked down numerous versions of Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro, with savings between $100 and $125 off of the devices in Wi-Fi only configurations. Discounts of $100 are also available on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi models. With the purchase of an iPad customers will receive a free six months of Kaspersky Internet Security that covers a range of three devices across iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows.
Best Buy has a few deals on iMacs, Mac minis, and Mac Pros this weekend, with savings going up to $200 on iMac and $100 on Mac mini, with the same free warranty offer as it's offering for customers purchasing a MacBook. Best Buy is also knocking $600 off of the original price of the quad-core Mac Pro that has discontinued been by Apple.
Finally, the Memorial Day sale also includes a few smart home items, like connected light bulbs and the Nanoleaf Aurora lighting system. Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones are on sale for $129.99 ($70 in savings), as well as the DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone at $999.99 ($200 in savings). Customers can choose between free in-store pick up on all items, or get free two-day shipping for any orders over $35.
Visit Best Buy's Hot Deals page here to see the full list of products available before the Memorial Day sale ends on Monday.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
The first item up for sale is Apple Watch Series 2, which Best Buy has marked down $70 for nearly all models of Apple's wearable device. Each purchase of an Apple Watch during the event will net customers free in-store setup and advice by Geek Squad.
Aluminum case models including Nike are priced at $299 for 38mm or $329 for 42mm, while stainless steel models range from $479 to $679 depending on casing color and band combinations.
Best Buy's iPhone 7 sale lets customers save up to $300 when they buy and activate an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus on a monthly installment plan, with carrier plan options varying by store. Similarly, Best Buy is offering up to $200 off the iPhone SE 16GB and 64GB models with the purchase of a monthly installment plan.
For Mac notebooks, Best Buy is providing discounts of between $200 and $250 on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar isn't included in the site's Memorial Day sale. Customers who buy one of the MacBooks will also get six months of Trend Micro Internet Security for free, which will cover up to three iOS, Mac, Android, or Windows devices for the time frame.
Best Buy has marked down numerous versions of Apple's 9.7-inch iPad Pro, with savings between $100 and $125 off of the devices in Wi-Fi only configurations. Discounts of $100 are also available on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi models. With the purchase of an iPad customers will receive a free six months of Kaspersky Internet Security that covers a range of three devices across iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows.
Best Buy has a few deals on iMacs, Mac minis, and Mac Pros this weekend, with savings going up to $200 on iMac and $100 on Mac mini, with the same free warranty offer as it's offering for customers purchasing a MacBook. Best Buy is also knocking $600 off of the original price of the quad-core Mac Pro that has discontinued been by Apple.
Finally, the Memorial Day sale also includes a few smart home items, like connected light bulbs and the Nanoleaf Aurora lighting system. Beats by Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless headphones are on sale for $129.99 ($70 in savings), as well as the DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone at $999.99 ($200 in savings). Customers can choose between free in-store pick up on all items, or get free two-day shipping for any orders over $35.
Visit Best Buy's Hot Deals page here to see the full list of products available before the Memorial Day sale ends on Monday.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Best Buy
Tag: Best Buy