Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Confirms June 5 WWDC Keynote Will Be Live Streamed
Apple today added a new events page to its main website, confirming that its June 5 Worldwide Developers Conference will be live streamed and available to watch on the Apple website and through the Apple TV.
Apple previously said it would provide a live stream of the Worldwide Developers Conference through its Apple Developer website and through the WWDC app, but the new event page makes it clear the keynote event will be available for all to watch even without a developer account.
WWDC 2017 is looking like it will be one of the most exciting conferences we've had in years. Along with introducing new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, there are rumors suggesting Apple will introduce new hardware.
New MacBooks and MacBook Pro models are expected, and there's a chance Apple will also introduce a refreshed MacBook Air. Rumors suggest the notebooks will feature more powerful processors and perhaps some other internal upgrades, but no design changes will be included.
Along with new MacBooks, Apple may also introduce two much-rumored products, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the Siri speaker. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is said to feature a bigger display in a body that's similar in size to the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro, made possible through much smaller bezels.
Apple's Siri speaker is the company's answer to the popular Amazon Echo, and it is expected to feature Siri integration, superior sound quality, and perhaps a touch display.
For the June 5 keynote event, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.
Top Rated Comments
38 minutes ago at 11:11 am
"WWDC 2017 is looking like it will be one of the most exciting conferences we've had in years."
This wouldn't be hard to accomplish.
This wouldn't be hard to accomplish.
36 minutes ago at 11:13 am
I remember the Chinese keynote live stream :D
36 minutes ago at 11:12 am
#bring back the translator!!
17 minutes ago at 11:32 am
Hopefully that monkey won't be on the stage again.
tell me this calls for a permanent ban?
21 minutes ago at 11:28 am
Hopefully that monkey won't be on the stage again.
Wow... seriously?
18 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Hopefully that monkey won't be on the stage again.
excuse me??
quite some racism there!!
35 minutes ago at 11:14 am
When was the last time a keynote wasn't live streamed? 2011?
36 minutes ago at 11:13 am
I liked the Keynote that was accidentally streamed in Chinese (I think...), you should have the option to change it over to that as well as English.
I had no clue what was going on, but on the flip side it was really funny :D
I had no clue what was going on, but on the flip side it was really funny :D
40 minutes ago at 11:09 am
IMAC!
39 minutes ago at 11:10 am
Beers and snacks ready.:D
