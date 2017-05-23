Duet Display for iPad Updated With New Pro Features

Duet Display, the app designed to let you turn your iPad into an extra display for your Mac, is today being updated with new Pro-level features that enhance the Apple Pencil support introduced back in October.
The Pro features are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a high-performance graphics tablet that can compete with Intuos or Wacom drawing tablets, and as of today, Pro subscribers will get more for their money. There are also some features that are available to standard users who don't pay for the Pro subscription.
A customized pressure curve has been implemented, letting users change the way Windows or macOS receive data for a personalized drawing experience. A new Line Lead feature offers up a line preview that predicts where the Apple Pencil is before it makes contact with the iPad, a feature that Duet says will be improved over time. Pro users can also count on improved rendering quality and speed with the Pixel Perfect image refresh setting.
New gestures have been added for both Pro and standard users, designed to make drawing faster, and the Touch Bar has been updated with improved stability, speed enhancements, and support for more apps. Most of the new gestures are available for both Pro and standard users, with the exception of undo and redo, which are Pro only, and the Touch Bar update is also available to all users.
Duet Display is priced at $19.99 in the App Store, and unlocking the Pro features to turn the iPad Pro into a drawing tablet costs an additional $19.99 per year through an in-app subscription. Duet Display is available from the App Store. [Direct Link]
The Pro features are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a high-performance graphics tablet that can compete with Intuos or Wacom drawing tablets, and as of today, Pro subscribers will get more for their money. There are also some features that are available to standard users who don't pay for the Pro subscription.
A customized pressure curve has been implemented, letting users change the way Windows or macOS receive data for a personalized drawing experience. A new Line Lead feature offers up a line preview that predicts where the Apple Pencil is before it makes contact with the iPad, a feature that Duet says will be improved over time. Pro users can also count on improved rendering quality and speed with the Pixel Perfect image refresh setting.
New gestures have been added for both Pro and standard users, designed to make drawing faster, and the Touch Bar has been updated with improved stability, speed enhancements, and support for more apps. Most of the new gestures are available for both Pro and standard users, with the exception of undo and redo, which are Pro only, and the Touch Bar update is also available to all users.
Duet Display is priced at $19.99 in the App Store, and unlocking the Pro features to turn the iPad Pro into a drawing tablet costs an additional $19.99 per year through an in-app subscription. Duet Display is available from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tag: Duet Display