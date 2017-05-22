'Today at Apple' Launch Celebrated With Images Taken From Music, Drawing, and Photography Sessions

Apple this weekend celebrated the launch of its new in-store programming, "Today at Apple," at all of its 495 retail locations. The world-wide expansion of the educational program was announced in April, and this weekend marked the official debut of Today at Apple at every Apple store around the globe.
Apple also had a few singers perform for the grand opening of Today at Apple, including Charlie Puth and Leon Bridges at Apple Union Square, Dua Lipa at Apple Regent Street, and Sigrid at Apple Marché Saint-Germain. At Apple Williamsburg, Grammy-nominated musician Steve Lacy held a Music Lab to teach visitors how to create and record music on iOS and macOS devices.
Other Today at Apple events included:
- Movement artist and star of Apple’s AirPods commercial, Lil Buck, shows off his moves in the Forum at Apple Union Square.
- iPhone photographers cover two miles in 90 minutes as they seek out fashion-forward portraits with photographer Shingi Rice.
- iPhone photographers hit the streets of Brooklyn for a portrait-themed Photo Walk with Timothy Mulcare.
- Aspiring coders of all ages can learn how to code in Swift, Apple’s programming language for iOS and Mac apps.
Apple launched a new website for Today at Apple, which allows those interested to check for sessions in their area and sign up for the classes in advance. During the launch, Apple noted that stores collectively hosted more than 4,000 educational sessions each day under the Today at Apple initiative.
