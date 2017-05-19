Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Shares New iPhone 7 Photography Tutorial Videos
Earlier this month, Apple launched a new "How to Shoot on iPhone 7" website and video series featuring short tutorials designed to help users take advantage of the camera features built into the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus.
As of yesterday, four new tutorial videos have been added to the site, including how to shoot a horizon, how to capture an intimate moment, how to convert to black and white, and how to shoot with zoom on the iPhone 7 Plus. All four can be watched on Apple's tutorial site, but the latter two are also available on YouTube.
Apple has 20 tutorial videos on its "How to Shoot on iPhone 7" website, and the company is slowly uploading each of the videos to YouTube. 13 of the 20 videos can be watched on Apple's YouTube channel. New YouTube additions include how to shoot a one-handed selfie and how to edit a selfie, two videos previously exclusively available on the tutorial site.
Apple's videos are designed to teach iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users how to use the iPhone camera to capture various kinds of photos, including panoramas, portraits, action shots, night shots, and more. Each of the videos is approximately 40 seconds in length and includes a clear step-by-step tutorial on how to use each feature.
Most of the videos are simple and straightforward, designed for people who don't often use the camera and haven't invested a lot of time in learning its features, but there are some neat tips and tricks that even more advanced users might find useful, like capturing a unique angle, shooting with a street light, capturing stills while filming, and more.
