Kanex Launches Apple Certified 'GoPower Watch Stand' With Extra USB Port for iPhone

Following an announcement last December, accessory company Kanex today launched its GoPower Watch Stand for the Apple Watch. The Apple MFi-certified accessory includes an integrated charging puck that recharges and displays the Apple Watch, as well as an additional USB port on the back that can simultaneously charge an iPhone, iPad, or any other USB-compatible device.
Anyone interested can purchase the GoPower Watch Stand for $69.95 and the GoPower Plus for $59.95 on Kanex.com.
"The Apple Watch, as with all Apple products, was designed with elegance in mind, and the Kanex GoPower Watch Stand is no different," said Andrew Truong of Kanex. "It features a smart minimalist design that elevates the Apple Watch for a convenient viewing angle, while also eliminating cable clutter. Plus, with an additional USB port on the back, our Kanex GoPower Watch Stand is the perfect all-in-one solution."The company also announced that its GoPower Plus power bank now comes in Rose Gold and Matte Black colorways. The power bank supports simultaneous charging to two devices and has an 8,000 mAh battery with an integrated MFi-certified Lightning adapter. The accessory was previously available in Space Grey and Gold.
