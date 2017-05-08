Best Buy Discounts Apple Watch Series 2 by $70, Drops iPad Pro Price by $100

In celebration of Mother's Day, which takes place on Sunday, May 14, Best Buy is having a major sale and dropping the price on the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may earn commissions on purchases made through these links.
All of Best Buy's Apple Watch Series 2 models are available at a $70 discount, dropping the price on the entry-level 38mm models to $299 and 42mm models to $329.
All 9.7-inch iPad Pro models are also available at a discount, with Best Buy dropping the price by $100. For the entry-level 32GB 9.7-inch iPad Pro, that lowers the price to $499.99.
When purchasing and activating an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus on a monthly installment plan through Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon, customers can save up to $300.
Apple's latest MacBook Pro models (the 13-inch version without a Touch Bar) are available from Best Buy for $100 off, dropping the price from $1,499 to $1,399. Both Silver and Space Gray models are discounted.
Best Buy is also discounting the MacBook Air by $200, dropping the price on the entry-level 13-inch model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage from $999.99 to $799.99.
Best Buy's discounted prices will be available through the end of the week, with the deals set to end on May 13.
