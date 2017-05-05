Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Windows 'Snake' Malware Ported to Mac, Imitates Adobe Flash Player Installer
Well-known Windows backdoor malware "Snake" has been ported to the Mac for the first time, according to MalwareBytes. Described as "highly-sophisticated," Snake (also called Turla and Uroburos) has been infecting Windows systems since 2008 and was ported to Linux systems in 2014 before making its way to the Mac.
The Snake malware was found earlier this week in an installer masquerading as Adobe Flash Player, buried inside a file named "Install Adobe Flash Player.app.zip." It is designed to look like a legitimate Adobe Flash installer, but is signed by an illegitimate certificate.
It does, actually, install Adobe Flash Player, but it is accompanied by additional software that is malicious and designed to provide a backdoor into the Mac. The malicious files are well hidden in the /Library/Scripts/ folder and disguised as an Adobe launch process.
Those infected by Snake are vulnerable to having data stolen, including login information, passwords, and unencrypted files.
To avoid malicious software, Apple recommends downloading content only from the Mac App Store or from trusted developers.
In all, this is one of the sneakier bits of Mac malware lately. Although it's still "just a Trojan," it's a quite convincing one if distributed properly. Although Mac users tend to scoff at Trojans, believing them to be easy to avoid, this is not always the case.Apple already revoked the certificate that the Snake malware was using to infect Mac machines, but another iteration could pop up, so Mac users should be aware of the possibility.
1 hour ago at 12:11 pm
Mistake number one: installing Adobe Flash to begin with.
59 minutes ago at 12:16 pm
People still installing Flash?
57 minutes ago at 12:18 pm
Apple should take a page out of Microsoft's book and lock down macOS to be App Store only like Windows 10 S.
/s
/s
54 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
I feel like the people that wrote this malware wasted their time, all they needed to do was force people to install Flash...there are already enough backdoors in that to do what you want with, without adding extra ones.
1 hour ago at 12:15 pm
SO how do we find and remove it?
1 hour ago at 12:14 pm
Yet another reason not to install Flash.
1 hour ago at 12:12 pm
Mistake number one: installing Adobe Flash to begin with.
Amen to that, these days it's just not necessary.
10 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Mistake number one: installing Adobe Flash to begin with.
Ummm, you realize that the malware creators could have easily disguised it as any other "legit-looking" established software, right?
Not that I'm defending Flash, which is turd software. But Flash was just a convenient "disguise". The malware makers could have just as easily disguised it as Open Office download. Or even a free demo game from Aspyr Media.
24 minutes ago at 12:51 pm
It's a shame that this awful malware is going to tarnish Flash's stellar reputation on the Mac. :(
26 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
It's 2017, and people still use flash??
