Apple Pay Launches for HSBC Australia and 20+ U.S. Banks

HSBC has launched Apple Pay support for customers in Australia for the first time, enabling any Visa and MasterCard branded credit card issued by the bank to be added to Apple's mobile wallet.
HSBC said the majority of its customers' credit card payments are already contactless and it expects Apple Pay will be quickly embraced as part of the wider shift towards tap-and-go payments.
HSBC joins a growing number of banks in Australia which support Apple Pay, including American Express, ANZ and Macquarie. However, several major issuers such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, NAB, and Bendigo and Adelaide have resisted supporting the payment system during their failed attempts to collectively negotiate with Apple over gaining access to the NFC chip in iPhones.
In addition to the HSBC Australia launch, over 20 U.S. banks also gained official Apple Pay support on Tuesday. Apple has updated its web page of participating banks, which include the following:
• 1st Constitution Bank
• Alerus Financial N.A.
• Bank of Cashton
• Bank of New Mexico
• BankStar Financial
• Central National Bank & TrustCompany
• Chevron Federal Credit Union
• Citizens Community Bank
• Connexus Credit Union
• DATCU
• Department of CommerceFederal Credit Union
• First Bank Blue Earth
• First National Bank of Pana
• First US Community CreditUnion
• Legacy Bank
• Manasquan Bank
• Market USA Federal CreditUnion
• Midstates Bank N.A.
• Security State Bank ofHibbing
• Skyward Credit Union
• The Bank of Bennington
• Two River Community Bank
The Apple Pay service is available on iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, Apple Watch, the late 2016 MacBook Pro, and iPad mini 3 or later within apps and Safari. Macs introduced in 2012 and later can also be used, but checkout must be confirmed through an Apple Pay-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch.
HSBC said the majority of its customers' credit card payments are already contactless and it expects Apple Pay will be quickly embraced as part of the wider shift towards tap-and-go payments.
"Our customers have told us they want to be able to use Apple Pay in Australia, and we're proud to be able to make this service available to them," said Graham Heunis, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Australia. "HSBC has introduced Apple Pay in five other markets and we're looking forward to another successful launch here."The bank has set up a new Apple Pay web page on its site to guide users through the steps needed to add a credit or debit card into the Wallet app on iPhone and iPad.
HSBC joins a growing number of banks in Australia which support Apple Pay, including American Express, ANZ and Macquarie. However, several major issuers such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, NAB, and Bendigo and Adelaide have resisted supporting the payment system during their failed attempts to collectively negotiate with Apple over gaining access to the NFC chip in iPhones.
In addition to the HSBC Australia launch, over 20 U.S. banks also gained official Apple Pay support on Tuesday. Apple has updated its web page of participating banks, which include the following:
• 1st Constitution Bank
• Alerus Financial N.A.
• Bank of Cashton
• Bank of New Mexico
• BankStar Financial
• Central National Bank & TrustCompany
• Chevron Federal Credit Union
• Citizens Community Bank
• Connexus Credit Union
• DATCU
• Department of CommerceFederal Credit Union
• First Bank Blue Earth
• First National Bank of Pana
• First US Community CreditUnion
• Legacy Bank
• Manasquan Bank
• Market USA Federal CreditUnion
• Midstates Bank N.A.
• Security State Bank ofHibbing
• Skyward Credit Union
• The Bank of Bennington
• Two River Community Bank
The Apple Pay service is available on iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, Apple Watch, the late 2016 MacBook Pro, and iPad mini 3 or later within apps and Safari. Macs introduced in 2012 and later can also be used, but checkout must be confirmed through an Apple Pay-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay