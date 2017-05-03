Apple's App Analytics Platform Now Includes Info on Where Customers Discover Apps

Apple today announced that its App Analytics platform in iTunes Connect now provides developers with insight into where customers discover apps, a welcome change that will give developers more information on where app referrals are coming from.
Developers will be able to see if customers are finding apps from App Store browsing and search, from within other apps, or from web referrals.
Developers will be able to see if customers are finding apps from App Store browsing and search, from within other apps, or from web referrals.
App Analytics in iTunes Connect now provides insight on where customers discover your app, including App Store browsing and search, within other apps, or on the web. With key metrics based on source types, you can see your top referring apps and websites, making it easier to optimize your marketing campaigns.Apple first debuted its app analytics platform in May of 2015, giving developers a detailed look at app usage statistics to enable them to create more effective advertising campaigns.