Domino's and IFTTT Integrate Pizza Orders With Philips Hue, Smart Sprinklers, and More

Fans of Domino's pizza will gain access to a collection of new mobile ordering advantages thanks to the pizza chain's partnership with automation platform If This Then That, known as IFTTT. With the addition of new Domino's "Applets," anyone ordering a pizza from the restaurant who owns a few connected smart home products -- like Philips Hue -- will be able to receive notifications about their order update in interesting new ways.
As the first restaurant brand to join IFTTT and create an Applet, Domino's has listed a few useful IFTTT commands of its own to celebrate the partnership. One of the most notable Applets sends a signal to a user's Philips Hue bulbs, changing the lighting color at various intervals of the order's progress, like switching over to blue when the pizza has been placed in the oven.
Other Applets will turn off a Rachio Smart Sprinkler system when the Domino's order is out for delivery, preventing potential mishaps for the delivery person, and even activate a Samsung POWERbot vacuum when the order is being prepped to clean up the house before guests arrive.
As the first restaurant brand to join IFTTT and create an Applet, Domino's has listed a few useful IFTTT commands of its own to celebrate the partnership. One of the most notable Applets sends a signal to a user's Philips Hue bulbs, changing the lighting color at various intervals of the order's progress, like switching over to blue when the pizza has been placed in the oven.
Other Applets will turn off a Rachio Smart Sprinkler system when the Domino's order is out for delivery, preventing potential mishaps for the delivery person, and even activate a Samsung POWERbot vacuum when the order is being prepped to clean up the house before guests arrive.
"We understand how much people love using Domino's Tracker, not only to know where their order is in the preparation and delivery process, but also to plan around that much-anticipated pizza arrival," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer.To sync up IFTTT and Domino's Tracker Applets, users can download the IFTTT app on iOS [Direct Link] or Android devices. Although Domino's Applets are limited on the restaurant's IFTTT page, users will be able to create any number of commands on the automation app platform, including text message-based alerts about orders.
"And now we're empowering customers to unleash their imagination as they create new ways to integrate some of our favorite innovations, like Domino's Tracker, into their everyday lives. Thanks to the endless possibilities of IFTTT Applets, customers will be more connected than ever."