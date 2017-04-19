Microsoft Debuts New 'To-Do' Wunderlist Replacement

Microsoft today announced the preview launch of a new "intelligent task management app" that's designed to make it easier to plan and manage a day's activities.
Called "Microsoft To-Do," the app was designed by the team behind Wunderlist, which Microsoft purchased in June of 2015. To-Do is designed to replace Wunderlist, which Microsoft plans to retire after all Wunderlist features have been built into the new app.
To-Do is a list-making app that allows users to create lists for home, work, groceries, and everything in between. As with Wunderlist, it can be used for keeping track of deadlines with reminders, due dates, and notes, and it is entirely customizable.
It includes Intelligent Suggestions that aim to help users focus and plan to complete tasks that are the most important. The app offers up "helpful suggestions" based on a "smart algorithm."
Microsoft To-Do can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Called "Microsoft To-Do," the app was designed by the team behind Wunderlist, which Microsoft purchased in June of 2015. To-Do is designed to replace Wunderlist, which Microsoft plans to retire after all Wunderlist features have been built into the new app.
To-Do is a list-making app that allows users to create lists for home, work, groceries, and everything in between. As with Wunderlist, it can be used for keeping track of deadlines with reminders, due dates, and notes, and it is entirely customizable.
It includes Intelligent Suggestions that aim to help users focus and plan to complete tasks that are the most important. The app offers up "helpful suggestions" based on a "smart algorithm."
What areas of your life do you want to be more productive in? You can have a color-coded list for each. Now you can quickly add your homework to one list, your groceries to another, your packing list, your work projects and your home DIY projects to yet more lists. You can create as many lists as fits your lifestyle. And if you follow a productivity system such as GTD (David Allen's Getting Things Done Methodology) then you can create a Someday list or a Follow-up list. To-Do is here for you, whether your goals are for this week or in 5 years time.Microsoft is making To-Do available for iPhone, Android, Windows 10, and the web. It's available in a Preview capacity starting today, and in the future, Microsoft plans to add support for the iPad and release a Mac app.
Microsoft To-Do can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tags: Microsoft, Wunderlist, Microsoft To-Do