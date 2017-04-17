Instagram Introduces New Organizational Tool for Saved Posts Called 'Collections'

Four months after giving its users the ability to save posts to view them later, Instagram today announced a new update that will allow for more organization within saved posts. Called "Collections," users on iOS and Android can now place any Instagram post they've saved into specific categories, so it's even easier to revisit them later.
Now when users save a post using the bookmark icon, they can choose to add it to one of their own previously made collections, or create a new one. To get to saved posts and collections, visit your own profile tab and then tap the bookmark icon. Saved posts and collections are private, and can only be viewed by the person who has saved them.
According to Instagram, 46 percent of its users have saved at least one post since December. The company said that the best ideas for creating saved posts and collections include: planning a vacation, keeping a visual memory of your favorite Instagrammer's artwork, or having a funny animal video always at the ready.
Instagram is available on the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Now when users save a post using the bookmark icon, they can choose to add it to one of their own previously made collections, or create a new one. To get to saved posts and collections, visit your own profile tab and then tap the bookmark icon. Saved posts and collections are private, and can only be viewed by the person who has saved them.
According to Instagram, 46 percent of its users have saved at least one post since December. The company said that the best ideas for creating saved posts and collections include: planning a vacation, keeping a visual memory of your favorite Instagrammer's artwork, or having a funny animal video always at the ready.
Instagram is available on the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Instagram