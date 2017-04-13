Apple Rebrands iTunes Podcasts as 'Apple Podcasts'

Apple today has rebranded iTunes Podcasts to be called "Apple Podcasts," and updated its marketing website for podcasters to learn how the new branding can help promote their shows. Apple Podcasts promo materials now include a new "Listen on Apple Podcasts" badge, while most of the pre-existing graphics standards and podcast identity guidelines remain unchanged.
The rebranding also stretches to the company's Twitter account, where iTunes Podcasts has now turned into @ApplePodcasts so users can get up-to-date recommendations on the newest and best podcasts right from their Twitter feed. The functionality and look of the official Podcasts iOS app appears to have remained the same for now.
The new name falls in line with Apple's recent decision to place the company's name in front of the service or product in question -- like Apple Music and Apple Pencil -- and further distances itself from iTunes. During the Code Media Conference this past February, Eddy Cue admitted that Podcasts are seeing a "huge resurgence," and that Apple will "absolutely" do more with the medium in the future.
Today's rebranding could be the first step in that direction for the company.
The rebranding also stretches to the company's Twitter account, where iTunes Podcasts has now turned into @ApplePodcasts so users can get up-to-date recommendations on the newest and best podcasts right from their Twitter feed. The functionality and look of the official Podcasts iOS app appears to have remained the same for now.
It's official: iTunes Podcasts is now @ApplePodcasts.— Steve Wilson (@StephenWilson) April 13, 2017
Podcasters, we've got a great new badge to help you promote your shows. 💜📻 pic.twitter.com/c9ZWVmSCsq
Today's rebranding could be the first step in that direction for the company.
Tag: Podcasts